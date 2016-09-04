6:04pm Sun 4 September
Michael Burgess
Michael Burgess is the football and rugby league writer for the Herald on Sunday.

Live updates: Warriors v Eels

Solomone Kata scores a try during the Warriors' loss against the Tigers last weekend. Photo / photosport.nz
Join us for all the action from the Warriors' final game of the NRL season, a clash with the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors' playoff hopes were extinguished with last weekend's heart-breaking loss to the Tigers, which left the Auckland side outside of the finals series for the fifth successive season.

They have little but pride to play for against the lowly Eels today, although a few Warriors will undoubtedly want to prove a point as they contemplate their playing futures.

And the same is true of coach Andrew McFadden, whose position is in doubt after a luckless campaign and who will want to at least go out on a high in 2016.


