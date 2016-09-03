Kiwi Paul Lasike makes the Chicago Bears final NFL roster

New Zealand NFL hopeful Paul Lasike has made the Chicago Bears' final roster for the upcoming NFL season, according to reports.

The 26-year-old from Auckland has had a standout pre-season for the NFC North Division contenders, with the fullback making numerous runs for the Chicago outfit.

As a result, it appears Lasike has scored a spot in the Bears' 53-man squad, as reported by 670 The Score and CBS Chicago reporter Chris Emma.

Fullback Paul Lasike made the Bears' roster, a source confirmed. First reported by @kfishbain. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 3, 2016

The Bears wanted a fullback to create a true power running game with their backfield stable. Paul Lasike, a former rugby player, is the guy. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 3, 2016

Lasike was rejected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 pre-season, failing to make their 53-man roster after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

The Bears had signed two players earlier in the year in the same position as Lasike to provide competition for the fullback spot in the squad, but both have since been dropped.

Lasike's spot in the Bears roster was reportedly confirmed following his performance against the Cleveland Browns last week, where one of his plays was tweeted out by the official NFL account, with the caption: "Paul Lasike is a BEAST".

Continued below.

Related Content Athletics: Willis starter for race of ages Victorian man Mark Tromp found near airport on fifth day of search Auckland City score Melbourne friendly

Paul Lasike is a BEAST. The @ChicagoBears fullback is just running people over. #CHIvsCLE https://t.co/HEgL0P9k37 — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2016

Lasike joins fellow New Zealander Rhett Ellison as Kiwis plying their trade in the NFL.

27-year-old Minnesota Viking tight end Ellison - of Ngāi Tahu descent - is the son of three-time Super Bowl winning linebacker Riki Ellison, grandnephew of Thomas Ellison, the first ever All Blacks captain when the side toured Australia in 1893, and is related to former All Black Tamati Ellison and former Hurricanes and Highlanders prop Jacob Ellison.

He has been on the Minnesota Vikings roster since 2012, scoring three touchdowns in that time.

Lasike posted a mysterious single-worded tweet on Sunday morning (NZT) saying "Blessed", possibly hinting at confirmation of his inclusion in the 53-man roster.

- NZ Herald