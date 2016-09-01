Usain Bolt's feats at the Rio Olympics just became more impressive

Party animal, ladies man and world-class sprinter Usain Bolt's Olympic accomplishments this year may have been even more impressive than usual, considering what was going on behind his winning smile.

Bolt reportedly won his three gold medals at the Rio Games - and got more than a little friendly with some of the locals - while fighting off an infection caused by a massive, painful abscess in one of his teeth, according to the Brazilian newspaper Globo.

The nine-time gold medallist and fastest man in the world had the tooth treated while in the Olympic Village just a day before his departure, according to the report.

That means - while dealing with an issue many of us would have taken a week off from work to handle - Bolt defended his crowns in the men's 100m and 200m sprints and 4x100m relay.

If history is any indication, Bolt likely was not alone. According to a study conducted at the 2012 Olympics in London, athletes paid more than 1900 visits to the Olympic Village dentists. More than half had cavities, and 75 per cent had gum disease.

So, if you're sitting at your desk with a toothache today, maybe just be glad you don't have to go run a marathon as well.

Since completing his "triple triple", Bolt has been enjoying the London night-life, reportedly getting women to show their boobs by promising to let them fondle his gongs.

Earlier this week the triple Olympic champ invited clubbers to his hotel where some gave him and a pal a flash.

The Sun reports Bolt then made them stand as if on a podium, took his 100m, 200m and relay golds from a bag and laid them on a table.

Finally, he "awarded" each of them a medal.

When one girl asked who had come first, he joked: "It's all gold. There are no losers."

A source said: "Usain had been partying at Tape nightclub and was in a really cheeky mood.

"At first everyone was just goofing around but he started complimenting some of the ladies on their cleavage and encouraged two to flash him and a pal.

"Then he dished out his medals while music played from his iPhone. He was laughing a lot, pretending it was like Rio."

-News.com.au