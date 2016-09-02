UFC: Nate Diaz declares he beat Conor McGregor at UFC 202

By Alexander Blair

Nate Diaz is still adamant he destroyed Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

The welterweight southpaw spared no expense in attacking McGregor in an interview on Chael Sonnen's 'You're Welcome Podcast'.

"I was pretty crazy about it for a couple of days, but it's whatever to me, you know? I won that fight and I'm not jumping for joy already for round three," DailyStar reported him saying.

"I think I beat him twice, so it's 2-0 as far as I'm concerned. It might get made down the road, I don't know."

Diaz was in praise of McGregor's coach, but believed both he and the Notorious knew that they lost the fight.

"I believe they know too, because he's got a smart coach on his hands. Him and his coach know what happened in the fight and they aren't stupid, so I think they are going to do what they can to return to his division and get onto a new stage."

Conor McGregor won by majority decision at UFC 202 in what was described as "fight of the year."

The Irishman managed to edge out Diaz in a tight 48-47, 47-47, 48-47 victory, winning the first, second and fourth rounds on significant strikes.

"Surprise surprise mother f***** the King is back," McGregor said after the bout.

"I proved the class difference. It was a hell of a fight, he is a hell of a competitor.

"I dropped him in the third round but then he started loading up.

"It's 1-1, let's do it again. If you want this trilogy its on my terms. Come down to 155 and we'll do it."

Diaz was quick to retaliate after the fight, calling for another rematch in the heat of defeat.

"I thought I won that fight," he said. "They can't have a mother f*** like me win, I'm too real for this.

"I want number three. I gave him number two. Lets go again.

"Good job today Conor but we going for three, for real. Until then I ain't coming back."

Diaz has since backflipped on his desire for a third fight - something that McGregor wants fought at 155lb, significantly lower than Diaz's preferred 170lb division.

Fans will have to wait a while yet for the blockbuster rematch to be announced.

If one thing is certain, the trash-talking between McGregor and Diaz will only escalate from here.

- news.com.au