Rugby: Greg Martin's spray: 'The worst signing I have seen in my life'

Former Wallaby Greg Martin has launched an epic rant against the Queensland Reds' reported signing of Brisbane Broncos winger Lachlan Maranta.

The NRL star has reportedly played his final game for the Broncos and is expected to be unveiled as a new signing of the Queensland Super Rugby franchise soon.

The Reds on Thursday celebrated the return of star playmaker Quade Cooper on a three-year deal, which keeps him in rugby until the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, but Martin was much more interested in Maranta also joining the team.

Maranta, who missed eight matches earlier this season with a knee injury, has played just eight games in 2016 and has not played since round 22.

The 24-year-old is the son of former league player Brett Plowman and godson of Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

Martin did not hold back in his assessment of the Reds' recruitment strategy.

"Whoever is signing at the Reds until 10am this morning has done a dreadful job," Martin told Triple M Brisbane's Marto and Ed Kavalee for Breakfast on Thursday morning ahead of Cooper's contract announcement.

"Last week they signed Lachie Maranta. Worst signing I have ever seen in my life.

"If the Reds want to get a player who the Broncos ... sorry ... but if Wayne Bennett is prepared to get rid of his godson and his former PA's son and Brett Plowman's son in Lachie Maranta. If he's prepared to get rid of him, that would indicate that he's a crap player.

Continued below.

Related Content Stats say All Blacks don't get 'special treatment' Quade Cooper signs three-year deal with ARU England rugby release eighth jersey in two years

"The Reds immediately snapped him up and crowed about it. That is the worst signing I've ever seen. It's the last thing the Reds need because there is something that Queensland Rugby has got everywhere through youth rugby, through schools rugby, is exciting young wingers and we pick up a dud who the Broncos want to get rid of because he's had a knee injury."

He said the Reds' recent punt on former St George Illawarra NRL star Eto Nabuli to make the transition to Super Rugby was also a failure.

"They picked up a dud last year that Eto Nabuli that used to play for St George," he said.

"He might be six foot six and fast, but you've still got to be able to play. You've got to have some natural ability for rugby."

The Reds have now announced Cooper will return for the next three Super Rugby seasons.

Cooper played one season for Toulon in French club rugby.

"I've been through the low times and the good times at the Reds and I want to be part of putting them back on top," Cooper said.

"For me, playing at the highest level for the Wallabies against the best teams in the world, week in, week out is the ultimate, and it will always be the pinnacle of our sport.

"Being back in Australia and having the opportunity to play for the Wallabies is something that drives me every day and being around my friends and family in Queensland is equally important for me.

"We have a good opportunity in the coming weeks to put some of the hard work we've done into action, and I know my teammates and I are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead."

- news.com.au