Another grand slam, another outfit turning heads

Relax everyone, it's not as bad as THAT dress Nike trotted out for Wimbledon this year.

Remember, the white "lingerie" dress that resembled more of a crop top than something tennis players could actually win a tournament in?

But still, it wouldn't be a grand slam without at least one outfit causing a kerfuffle on day one, and the US Open delivered.

Nike dressed some of its players - both male and female - in fluoro yellow gear at Flushing Meadows. That prompted some comparisons likening them to the very tennis balls they were playing with, while it was also confusing for viewers when two Nike players were on the court at the same time.

Americans Jack Sock and Taylor Fritz both wore the outfit in their first round clash against each other - which Sock won in five sets - and Petra Kvitova beat Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, again while both were busy imitating the sun.

Renowned New York Times columnist Ben Rothenberg was one of those who wanted sports apparel manufacturers to get the message.

Dear Nike, Adidas, et al: PLEASE stop dressing tennis players you know are playing each other in identical outfits. pic.twitter.com/3l0Iich8Kj — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 29, 2016

Sock and Fritz in first round of #USOpen outfit/color coordinated with opponents. Is that a thing now? #Nike not enjoying colors. Really bad — Charl Peenze (@creativeCJ) August 29, 2016

Continued below.

Related Content Tennis: Four Kiwis to feature at US Open Tennis: Game, Set and Match Podcast Fri Aug 26 Tennis: Erakovic out of US Open qualifying

Late in the epic five-setter Sock changed into a black shirt but kept the fluoro theme going with a new pair of bright yellow shorts.

Ugh. That new dark green shirt is incredibly ugly, however. — Francesca Ossi (@francescaossi) August 30, 2016

Then there were those who ridiculed the outfits for their colour scheme, not just the fact they were being worn by the same people at the same time.

Jack Sock and Taylor Fritz are both dressed as tennis balls. pic.twitter.com/kTzvCSyxs0 — Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) August 29, 2016

Jack Sock and Taylor Fritz both look like tennis balls with the neon yellow shirt and white shorts and neon yellow socks — Alex (@Galaxy_Riders) August 29, 2016

THE LINGERIE DRESS

Nike's controversial "lingerie" Wimbledon dress was heavily criticised by players for making them uncomfortable during the opening days of the grand slam earlier this year.

The sports apparel giant was forced into an embarrassing recall of its Nike Premier Slam dresses so they could be altered in time for Wimbledon's opening round of matches.

According to reports, players complained the dress was too revealing below the waist and was branded "skimpy" by some commentators.

Photos from the opening two days of play suggested the alterations had done little to protect the modesty of players.

"I didn't feel comfortable showing that much," 2013 Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki said, according to the New York Times.

"I tried it on but didn't feel comfortable showing that much. For me, the most important thing is to feel comfortable and not to think about anything."

Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, who was knocked out in qualifying, said the dress interfered with her court movement.

"When I was serving, it was coming up, and I felt like the dress was just everywhere," Peterson said. "In general, it's quite simple, the dress, but it was flying everywhere."

The Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka decided to wear leggings underneath the dress during her Wimbledon preparations.

Katie Boulter, another qualifying casualty, wore the Premier Slam with a headband tied around her waist.

The most notable criticism came from Scottish tennis coach Judy Murray - the mother of World No. 2 Andy - who said she expected Nike to make immediate alterations to the dress.

The Nike design used as Lucie Hradecka's shirt at Roehampton is going to be Genie Bouchard's dress at #Wimbledon: pic.twitter.com/r3YI8bVhNw — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 21, 2016

"The important thing for any clothing manufacturer who is sponsoring top players is to make sure that the clothing is functional for the job in hand," Murray told The Telegraph.

"So I'm sure that Nike will be taking steps to address it. Because anything that is not functional proves distracting to the players and that's not in anybody's interests.

"I know from experience of watching the boys, you have to get the clothing right, the footwear right because these are partly the tools of your trade so it has to be functional for what it is that you need to do."

US OPEN ACTION

On day one action at Flushing Meadows, Rafael Nadal turned in a workmanlike performance to defeat Denis Istomin 6-1 6-4 6-2.

The 2013 champion won his 44th match of 2016, an effort which the 30-year-old characterised as "not very good, not very bad".

Nadal ran his record in New York first-round contests to 12-0 while Istomin has now lost 21 straight matches against top-10 opponents.

Nadal could not avoid queries about the left wrist injury that forced him from the game during the French Open.

"It's not easy to go two months-and-a-half out of competition in the middle of the season without hitting a forehand," he said. "I need to have the confidence again with my wrist. That is coming, I feel the wrist much better, and every day I feel that the wrist a little bit better."

The 2014 winner and Cincinnati champion Marin Cilic showed his seventh seed status by beating Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-4 7-5 6-1. Gael Monfils found his trademark athleticism a bit too strong for a courtside clock in a defeat of Gilles Muller 6-4 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Compatriot and 13th seed Richard Gasquet was dispatched in a 6-2 6-2 6-3 upset by British outsider Kyle Edmund.

Edmund, ranked 84th, had 40 winners, 21 on his forehand. He has twice made it to the second round at the French Open.

Gasquet hadn't lost in the first round at a major since 2010 at Roland Garros.