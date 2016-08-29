Watch: Carpool karaoke with Steven Adams

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

If the Backstreet Boys are looking for a sixth member, Kiwi basketball sensation Steven Adams would be a popular addition.

While in New Zealand, the Oklahoma City Thunder center led his van in some carpool karaoke, with the song of choice being the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way."

The 2.13m tall NBA star dominated the space in the van, the low harmonies and even threw in a few inspired dance moves.

Adams, 23, is back in New Zealand during the NBA off-season to conduct camps with Kiwi kids around the country to show them that basketball can provide both purpose and a pathway. He wanted it that way.