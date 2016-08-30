Barcelona youth team shows amazing sportsmanship after victory

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

FC Barcelona isn't just raising football geniuses, they're also training youth to show heart warming humility in moments like this.

Their U-13 youth side beat Omiya 1-0 in the final of the World Challenge Cup in Tokyo over the weekend.

After the final whistle, Omiya's players were completely distraught, making it all the way to the final, only to lose to one of the world's best.

But instead of boisterously celebrating the Cup victory, Barcelona's players took time to walk up to each Omiya player and console them.

Their act touched the hearts of viewers around the world as well as coaches and fans of the Omiya side.

If only all our sportsmen showed this sort of humility after winning.

- NZ Herald