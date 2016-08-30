Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney back in New Zealand

Eliza McCartney is back in New Zealand and says it took her a while to process her Olympic bronze medal win.

The 19-year-old took a holiday before returning to the country this morning.

"It actually did take me a little while because I was rushing everywhere - it was just one thing after another," she told TVNZ.

"We were just rushing to places and I was on the plane and I was off again. So it was nice to have a little break and I was able to think about everything and God, there was a lot to think about."

Asked if she was aware of the fervor for her in New Zealand, McCartney said: "It's so different... even flying home, most of the air hosteses knew who I was... so it is different...It probably will be a bit of a different life."

Speaking to Mark Sainsbury, who was filling in for Paul Henry on his morning show, coach Jeremy McColl talked about how he had set up a Givealittle page to raise the money for new poles for McCartney and other young athletes.

When asked how much of their own money had been spent making McCartney's Olympic dreams come true, McColl said he dreaded to think about how high the number was - "I don't want to say."

More to come.

- NZ Herald