NRL admit bunker robbed Warriors of Kata try

NRL referees boss Tony Archer admits Warriors centre Solomone Kata shouldn't have been robbed of a crucial try in the first half of their loss to Wests Tigers on Sunday.

On-field referee Gerard Sutton initially awarded Kata a try on the final play before halftime.

However, it was overturned by the bunker, which ruled that Jordan Rankin was obstructed on the other side of the field.

The Warriors went on to lose 36-24, killing off their finals chances for 2016.Archer on Monday said there wasn't sufficient evidence to go against the on-field ruling, explaining that the contact on Rankin by the Warriors attacker was minimal.

"The determination from the bunker needs to be made as to whether or not the impact on Rankin is sufficient enough to overturn the live decision of try," Archer told NRL.com.

"Because the point of where the ball is scored over on the far side, the ability of Edwards and the other defenders to defend, I don't think there's sufficient (evidence) to overturn the live decision."So they should have confirmed the try."

Archer's admission is certain to rankle the Warriors, who were also controversially denied a second try to halfback Shaun Johnson in the second half due to an obstruction on Aaron Woods.

However, Archer stood by that decision.Warriors coach Andrew McFadden was particularly critical of the Johnson ruling post-game.

"If you play them in live motion they're just not obstruction," McFadden said.

"The second one there with Woods, he's engaged the attacker, he's never going to get Johnson there. He's just milked it."