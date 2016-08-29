The weekend's winners and losers

Chris Rattue is a sports columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Herald sport's writer Chris Rattue names his winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

WINNERS

Beauden Barrett

The two tests against Australia have established the wizard playmaker as New Zealand's premier No. 10. Keep working on the goalkicking though, Beauden.

Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss...

After South Africa's second only second ever defeat to Argentina, Strauss said: "Well done to Argentina, they played a fantastic game." Phil Kearns will be impressed.

Steve Sumner

The great All Whites captain - who led his team on a magical ride to the World Cup finals in 1982 - has had a stand named after him at English Park in Christchurch. Wonderful stuff, and so well deserved.

EPL fans

Once again...the new football channel on Sky is brilliant.

LOSERS

The Warriors

Yet another season full of promise has disintegrated - they were at their erratic worst against the depleted Tigers. Andrew McFadden will come under pressure again, but some of those players lack the necessary desperation.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika

Moan, moan, moan, moan, moan. Have you got a mirror handy Michael?

The Bledisloe Cup contest

Another forgone conclusion. Boring. Come on Australia - give us something to worry about.

Tom Latham

New Zealand's test opener was undone by another Richard Illingworth howler, this time as the third umpire in South Africa. Illingworth saw the no-ball that wasn't there in Wellington early this year, and now he's created a mysterious edge on Latham's bat.