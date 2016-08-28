NRL: New Zealand Warriors fumble away playoff hopes

Tigers 36 Warriors 24

For a fifth-straight season the Warriors have fallen short of the NRL finals following a disastrous loss to Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium today.

The Warriors have only themselves to blame after failing to cling on to a finals lifeline extended to them by Penrith's one-point victory over Gold Coast on Saturday night, but two controversial obstruction calls from the video bunker ultimately proved pivotal to them going down to an understrength Tigers outfit.

The Warriors looked to have carved out a match-winning six-point lead when halfback Shaun Johnson sent utility back Tui Lolohea over to break an 18-18 deadlock inside the final quarter.

Johnson then attempted to take the game by the scruff of the neck and looked to have the game sewn up for the hosts when he scorched through the defence and stepped the last man to dive over but the video bunker backed up a first-half decision to deny centre Solomone Kata a try with both cases ruled out through obstruction.

The Tigers then seized the momentum and snatched victory with three quick tries to front-rower Sauaso Sue, five-eighth Mitchell Moses and centre Kevin Naiqama inside the last 10 minutes breaking the hearts of 14,020 fans.

The result was the Warriors third straight loss following an embarrassing home loss to South Sydney and last week's thrashing at the hands of reigning premiers North Queensland in Townsville, while the Tigers return to Sydney with their finals hopes revitalised.

The Warriors can only play for pride in next Sunday's final round Father's day clash against Parramatta while under-pressure coach Andrew McFadden faces an uncertain future following his side's alarming late-season slide.

The Warriors were in the box seat going into the second-half after three tries to back-rower Bodene Thompson, Kata and lock Simon Mannering helped them claim an 18-12 halftime lead, with the Tigers banking two four-pointers to front-row pair Sue and captain Aaron Woods.

A see-sawing second-half began as an arm-wrestle before the Tigers pushed back to draw level with a long-range try to wing Josh Addo-Carr.

The brilliance and speed of the Warriors backs saw Johnson send Lolohea over out wide with rookie playmaker Ata Hingano's pressure conversion seeing them reclaim a six-point buffer.

But it was not enough and the Warriors fell away badly after Johnson was denied his individual effort, while the Tigers began to roar and found the energy and creativity to ram home the advantage and ruin the Warriors title quest for yet another year.

Wests Tigers 36 (Sauaso Sue 2, Aaron Woods, Josh Addo-Carr, Mitchell Moses, Kevin Naiqama tries, Jordan Rankin 6 cons)

Warriors 24 (Bodene Thompson, Solomone Kata, Simon Mannering , Tui Lolohea tries, Issac luke 3, Ata Hingano cons)

- NZ Herald