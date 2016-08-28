Live updates: New Zealand Warriors v Wests Tigers

Live updates of the New Zealand Warriors' clash with the Wests Tigers at 4.00pm.

The Warriors are still alive in 2016 - just.

With destiny out of their own hands after two successive defeats, the Panthers did their bit for the Auckland club, with a nail-biting 15-14 win on the Gold Coast last night.

A 78th minute Matthew Moylan field goal sealed victory for the Sydney club, after the Titans had come back strongly from a 14-0 halftime deficit, setting up a must-win clash for the Warriors against the Tigers today.

- NZ Herald