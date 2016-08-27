All Blacks dominance continued: How the Aussie media reacted

The Australian media are grasping for any signs of light following the Wallabies' two-legged thumping at the hands of the All Blacks over the past fortnight.

"It wasn't a 34-point thrashing this time. It was only a 20-point thrashing," the Daily Telegraph said.

Here is some of the best Aussie reaction:

Scant consolation for outclassed Wallabies as All Blacks seal 14th consecutive Bledisloe Cup series win - The Daily Telegraph

"It wasn't a 34-point thrashing this time. It was only a 20-point thrashing.

That is the little consolation the Wallabies can take away from a 14th consecutive Bledisloe Cup series defeat in which they were comprehensively outgunned in every department." - Jamie Pandaram.

All Blacks beat Wallabies in Wellington to nab 14th consecutive series win - Sydney Morning Herald

"Last week the All Blacks cut through Australia's defence like wet paper, but this time around Cheika's call for his men to be more robust was answered, in patches.

Continued below.

Related Content Player Ratings: Dynamic Dane Coles leads the way Bledisloe Cup: ARU to make official complaint over referee Romain Poite Live chat: Wynne Gray answers your questions

They weren't perfect but given the dire predictions throughout the week, the Wallabies far from embarrassed themselves.

As for the All Blacks? Their 20-point win may have looked more like a game of touch footy than a Test match, such was the pace it was played at. It was their 42nd consecutive win at home and 19th on the trot against the Wallabies in New Zealand." - Tom Decent.

Chieka 2015 coach of the year. Who were the judges? Please!! — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 27, 2016

All Blacks outclass Wallabies 29-9 in Wellington to retain Bledisloe Cup - news.com.au

"After thrashing the Wallabies 42-8 in Sydney a week ago, this victory enabled the All Blacks to lock the Bledisloe Cup away for another year making the third Test in October a dead rubber.

The cup is billed as the symbol of trans-Tasman rivalry, but it has been all one-way traffic since 2002 when it was last held by Australia.

In two Tests this month the world champion All Blacks have scored 10 tries and conceded one."

Always proud to b a part of @qantaswallabies However I got to admit this @AllBlacks team is clinical & know their game so well — Matt Giteau (@giteau_rugby) August 27, 2016

- NZ Herald