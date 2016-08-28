Player Ratings: Dynamic Dane Coles leads the way

Chris Rattue runs the rule over the standout players in the All Blacks' 29-9 win over the Wallabies in Wellington last night.
All Blacks
Ben Smith 8
A tip top fullback who is alienated on the wing. Back to near his best.
Israel Dagg 7
Not a classic wing but fine high takes - one led to Savea try.
Gained bench versatility marks for when the real wings are fit.
Malakai Fekitoa 7
Growing confidence, especially in the way he chased the game.
Anton Lienert-Brown 7
Excellent debut. A couple of things went wrong but sharp passing, and scrapped for every metre.
Julian Savea 6
One nice finish when given an overlap the highlight. Moderate otherwise.
Beauden Barrett 8
A trade mark scoot set up a try, long pass to set up another. Knew when to hold 'em and fold 'em.
Aaron Smith 8
He's a precise kicking and passing machine. One jinking run to get All Blacks on front foot.
Kieran Read 7
Not his finest work - more workmanlike compared to his usual amazing standards.
Sam Cane 7
Muscled over for a try and complemented what was going on around him.
Jerome Kaino 9
A man made for tests. Crunching runs, loads of strong tackles. A stunning late offload to Faumuina. Classy. Scary.
Sam Whitelock 8
Two lineouts steals and big early tackles significant in ensuring the Aussies were smashed again.
Brodie Retallick 8
As with Whitelock, not a lot of ball running. But a powerhouse elsewhere and sweet hands on short passes.
Owen Franks 9
Ignoring the scrum shambles..his transformation into a gap-running, ball playing prop belongs is almost supernatural. Athletic tackles. Had a blast, set up a try. (Eye-gouge decision pending of course)
Dane Coles 9
Wow. Discipline not great but everything else was. Fab runs, lineouts perfect. And his game has personality.
Joe Moody 6
Low tackles his forte. Crockett might wonder why he didn't get a start though.
RESERVES
James Parsons (Coles, 70m) 4
Dropped a sharp pass. Token test with Aussies already beat.
Wyatt Crockett (Moody, 52m) 6
Quite busy, and one terrific fast transfer.
Charlie Faumuina (Franks, 52m) 5
A couple of runs.
Liam Squire (Retallick, 70m) 6
Once again, looked the part by finding game quickly and muscling the ball forward.
Ardie Savea (Cane, 73m) 6
Nothing with the ball, but tackled and put Phipps off try.
TJ Perenara (A. Smith, 66m) 6
A good busy burst against beaten team.
Aaron Cruden (Savea, 66m) 5
Struggled to make a mark in revolving pivot system.
Seta Tamanivalu (Lienert-Brown, 76m) 6
As with test debut, showed he likes to spot tackle.
Wallabies
Israel Folau 7
Great in the air, but the attacking Folau the Wallabies needed appeared far too late.
Adam Ashley-Cooper 3
Injured early in clumsy tackle, his only contribution.
Samu Kerevi 5
Horrible kick started the rot. Slip contributed to Dagg try. Better than Kuridrani? Probably not.
Bernard Foley 5
Kicking misfires. An undersized honest toiler at 12.
Dane Haylett-Petty 6
Tried to get involved but the converted fullback looks limited as a test wing.
Quade Cooper 4
Brought in to spark something and he didn't until it was far too late. Low involvement.
Will Genia 7
Certainly among Australia's best. Ran like the Genia of old at times.
David Pocock 6
Had an okay game, but Australia desperately need a power ball runner at No. 8.
Michael Hooper 7
Upped his game from last week. Brave effort from the little man.
Scott Fardy 4
It's not a speech contest. Looked speechless when hooked because of Coleman's yellow card.
Adam Coleman 6
Costly binning for a late hit. But did try to put up a fight and got around in defence.
Kane Douglas 5
A big bloke who did not make a big impact.
Sekope Kepu 5
Major disappointment in the two tests so far. Not a great advert for European rugby.
Stephen Moore 4
Good turnover start but...another lineout shocker. Part of scrum shambles. Bloodied and bowed.
Scott Sio 5
In constant scrum dialogue with Franks. Hard to spot otherwise.
Reserves
Tatafu Polota-Nau (Moore, 63m) 6
Added a bit of grunt. In messy tag team with bloodied captain.
James Slipper (Sio, 52m) 6
Busy enough without high impact.
Allan Ala'alatoa (Kepu, 52m) 5
Should see many better days.
Dean Mumm (Fardy, 38m) 6
Immediately won two lineouts which is not to be sniffed at in this team.
Will Skelton (Coleman, 63m) 6
If the monster could dig deep, Aussie would be on to something. A few runs.
Nick Phipps (Genia, 68m) 5
Bombed a try.
Tevita Kuridrani (Kerevi, 68m) 4
Nothing doing.
Reece Hodge (Ashley-Cooper, 16m) 5
Two huge goal kicks, and one counted. Otherwise, not obvious test class.