Player Ratings: Dynamic Dane Coles leads the way

Chris Rattue is a sports columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Chris Rattue runs the rule over the standout players in the All Blacks' 29-9 win over the Wallabies in Wellington last night.

Read more:

All Blacks outclass Australia to keep Bledisloe

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika takes swipe at referee

Gregor Paul: Wallabies need to clean up their act to get referee's respect

All Blacks

Ben Smith 8

A tip top fullback who is alienated on the wing. Back to near his best.

Israel Dagg 7

Not a classic wing but fine high takes - one led to Savea try.

Gained bench versatility marks for when the real wings are fit.

Malakai Fekitoa 7

Growing confidence, especially in the way he chased the game.

Anton Lienert-Brown 7

Excellent debut. A couple of things went wrong but sharp passing, and scrapped for every metre.

Julian Savea 6

One nice finish when given an overlap the highlight. Moderate otherwise.

Continued below.

Related Content Live chat: Wynne Gray answers your questions Video Watch: Did All Blacks prop try to gouge Aussie? All Blacks dominance continued: How the Aussie media reacted

Beauden Barrett 8

A trade mark scoot set up a try, long pass to set up another. Knew when to hold 'em and fold 'em.

Aaron Smith 8

He's a precise kicking and passing machine. One jinking run to get All Blacks on front foot.

Kieran Read 7

Not his finest work - more workmanlike compared to his usual amazing standards.

Sam Cane 7

Muscled over for a try and complemented what was going on around him.

Jerome Kaino 9

A man made for tests. Crunching runs, loads of strong tackles. A stunning late offload to Faumuina. Classy. Scary.

Sam Whitelock 8

Two lineouts steals and big early tackles significant in ensuring the Aussies were smashed again.

Brodie Retallick 8

As with Whitelock, not a lot of ball running. But a powerhouse elsewhere and sweet hands on short passes.

Owen Franks 9

Ignoring the scrum shambles..his transformation into a gap-running, ball playing prop belongs is almost supernatural. Athletic tackles. Had a blast, set up a try. (Eye-gouge decision pending of course)

Dane Coles 9

Wow. Discipline not great but everything else was. Fab runs, lineouts perfect. And his game has personality.

Joe Moody 6

Low tackles his forte. Crockett might wonder why he didn't get a start though.

RESERVES

James Parsons (Coles, 70m) 4

Dropped a sharp pass. Token test with Aussies already beat.

Wyatt Crockett (Moody, 52m) 6

Quite busy, and one terrific fast transfer.

Charlie Faumuina (Franks, 52m) 5

A couple of runs.

Liam Squire (Retallick, 70m) 6

Once again, looked the part by finding game quickly and muscling the ball forward.

Ardie Savea (Cane, 73m) 6

Nothing with the ball, but tackled and put Phipps off try.

TJ Perenara (A. Smith, 66m) 6

A good busy burst against beaten team.

Aaron Cruden (Savea, 66m) 5

Struggled to make a mark in revolving pivot system.

Seta Tamanivalu (Lienert-Brown, 76m) 6

As with test debut, showed he likes to spot tackle.

Wallabies

Israel Folau 7

Great in the air, but the attacking Folau the Wallabies needed appeared far too late.

Adam Ashley-Cooper 3

Injured early in clumsy tackle, his only contribution.

Samu Kerevi 5

Horrible kick started the rot. Slip contributed to Dagg try. Better than Kuridrani? Probably not.

Bernard Foley 5

Kicking misfires. An undersized honest toiler at 12.

Dane Haylett-Petty 6

Tried to get involved but the converted fullback looks limited as a test wing.

Quade Cooper 4

Brought in to spark something and he didn't until it was far too late. Low involvement.

Will Genia 7

Certainly among Australia's best. Ran like the Genia of old at times.

David Pocock 6

Had an okay game, but Australia desperately need a power ball runner at No. 8.

Michael Hooper 7

Upped his game from last week. Brave effort from the little man.

Scott Fardy 4

It's not a speech contest. Looked speechless when hooked because of Coleman's yellow card.

Adam Coleman 6

Costly binning for a late hit. But did try to put up a fight and got around in defence.

Kane Douglas 5

A big bloke who did not make a big impact.

Sekope Kepu 5

Major disappointment in the two tests so far. Not a great advert for European rugby.

Stephen Moore 4

Good turnover start but...another lineout shocker. Part of scrum shambles. Bloodied and bowed.

Scott Sio 5

In constant scrum dialogue with Franks. Hard to spot otherwise.

Reserves

Tatafu Polota-Nau (Moore, 63m) 6

Added a bit of grunt. In messy tag team with bloodied captain.

James Slipper (Sio, 52m) 6

Busy enough without high impact.

Allan Ala'alatoa (Kepu, 52m) 5

Should see many better days.

Dean Mumm (Fardy, 38m) 6

Immediately won two lineouts which is not to be sniffed at in this team.

Will Skelton (Coleman, 63m) 6

If the monster could dig deep, Aussie would be on to something. A few runs.

Nick Phipps (Genia, 68m) 5

Bombed a try.

Tevita Kuridrani (Kerevi, 68m) 4

Nothing doing.

Reece Hodge (Ashley-Cooper, 16m) 5

Two huge goal kicks, and one counted. Otherwise, not obvious test class.