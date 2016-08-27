Rugby: Did All Blacks prop try to gouge Aussie?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

All Blacks prop Owen Franks may find himself in hot water after appearing to have his hands in the face of Wallabies lock Kane Douglas during a maul in Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test.

In a game full of confrontation, Franks was caught on camera raking Douglas' face while caught upright in a maul early in the game.

The incident was right in front of referee Romain Poite and his assistant referee on the sideline, but it was either missed or not deemed worthy of futher action.

However, the incident was seen and widely shared on social media, with many suggesting the SANZAAR judiciary may have to make a ruling.

- NZ Herald