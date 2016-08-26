Bastian Schweinsteiger could stay at Manchester United and make millions without playing

Bastian Schweinsteiger doesn't look like ever playing the Manchester United first team again, and for that reason he's seemingly won the lottery.

The German midfielder said this week that United would be his "last club in Europe" and vowed to fight for his place in the team.

The 32-year-old has been frozen out by new United manager Jose Mourinho and is yet to make a competitive appearance this season after being sent to train with the reserves.

Mourinho's treatment of the German prompted Dejan Stefanovic of world players' union FIFPro to say earlier this month that the Portuguese should be jailed for ''bullying".

But is Schweinsteiger's demotion really bad news for the World Cup winner?

The Red Devil could spend the next two years - the rest of his contract - earning millions of dollars without having to play first-team matches.

Schweinsteiger, who makes £190,000-a-week at United, could be kicking heels with the likes of Joe Hart, Samir Nasri and Yaya Toure, who also haven't been guaranteed regular football at Manchester City. It's also given him more time to watch his tennis-playing wife Ana Ivanovic, though he has received some flack from teammates.

With the close of the transfer window just a week away, Schweinsteiger told fans on Twitter that he has no desire to leave Old Trafford.

"MUFC will be my last club in Europe," Schweinsteiger wrote. "I respect other clubs, but Manchester United was the only one which could make me leave Bayern Munich. I will be ready, if the team needs me.

"This is all I can say about the current situation. I want to thank the fans for the amazing support over the recent weeks."

United would happily take a small transfer fee to rid themselves of the German, but a problem exists with the player's monumental pay, like the three City players.

Hart could spend the rest of the season as City's number three keeper on £150,000-a-week, Nasri, who earns £120,000-a-week, was dumped from Pep Guardiola's Champions League squad for being overweight, and Toure, who banks £220,000-a-week, also faces an uncertain future at the Etihad.

At Liverpool, Mario Balotelli earns £110,000-a-week, but has been training by himself while looking for a new club, and at Arsenal, Tomas Rosicky only played 19 minutes of the last EPL season due to injury, but still made £70,000-a-week.

Don't forget that Radamel Falcao was paid £290,00-a-week by Manchester United and £140,000-a-week at Chelsea during one-year loans from Monaco.

Schweinsteiger may be happy to run out his United contract, but if he wants a move, then it seems it will be to Major League Soccer or Asia.

There have been previous rumours linking the midfielder to MLS, but as the league's transfer deadline has already passed, United would have to buy out the rest of Schweinsteiger's contract and allow him to leave for free to facilitate a move this year. United are reportedly considering the move.

There would be no shortage of potential suitors in MLS. Schweinsteiger only turned 32 earlier this month and despite being bogged by down injuries by last season, has proven he still has plenty left in the tank when healthy. In MLS, he could become the next big playmaker after Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Kaka to prolong his storied career.

But the German has seemed to enjoy his time at Manchester United without playing.

Schweinsteiger came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich and spent 13 years as a first-team player there, winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cups and the 2012-13 Champions League.

He joined United for a reported fee of £14.4m a year ago and made 31 appearances last season, scoring one goal.

THE DISCARDED PREMIER LEAGUE XI (Weekly wage in brackets)

GK: Hart (£150,000)

RB: Debuchy (£70,000)

CB: Mangala (£100,000)

LB: Sakho (£75,000)

RM: Cuadrado (£90,000)

CM: Toure (£220,000)

CM: Schweinsteiger (£190,000)

LM: Nasri (£120,000)

CF: Markovic (£45,000)

ST: Remy (£180,000)

ST: Balotelli (£110,000)

