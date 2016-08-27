Dylan Kennett's dad slams Cycling New Zealand over treatment of his son in Rio

The father of Kiwi Olympian Dylan Kennett believes his son was the subject of a personal attack from Cycling New Zealand's high performance director, following his races in Rio.

Kennett's performance was openly questioned by Cycling New Zealand high performance director Mark Elliott and Craig Kennett, Dylan Kennett's father, told Fairfax Media it was appalling the way his son was treated during the Games.

Craig Kennett said it was a personal attack on a rider who had questioned New Zealand's preparation for the Games.

"Elliott singled out just Dylan. Clearly it is personal," Craig Kennett told Fairfax media.

Dylan Kennett finished fifth in the scratch race at Rio, but an error from the commissaires saw Kennett given 10th spot in the event. Cycling New Zealand appealed, but the 10th placing wasn't overturned until after the first day of racing.

In the final event of the day, Kennett bombed out of the elimination race, ending his chances at an Olympic medal.

Elliott called out Kennett on his efforts.

"Dylan's got to learn how to be a champion and it's not by giving up," Elliott told Radio Sport.

"I think we've just seen someone who hasn't been able to focus for the elimination and do what he is really capable [of]."

Craig Kennett thought the comments from Elliott were appalling.

"What great support from your leader. It's just a disgrace to call Dylan a quitter," he told Fairfax media.

"Mr Elliott said that Dylan needs to learn to ride like a champion but he was a world champion last year.

"What has Mr Elliott been a champion at to know how they handle setbacks? Tiddly winks?"

Craig Kennett said his son was critical of the Bordeaux track the team prepared for the Games on, because it wasn't like the tracks they raced on.