The Queenstown treehouse stoush may not be over yet.

Queenstown landowner Peter Clark took a chainsaw to a fir holding the treehouse of an "Aussie bludger", bringing it crashing down on Saturday.

The treehouse was built without permission two months ago by a young Australian carpenter, who had been living there.

READ MORE:

Queenstown landowner cuts down treehouse of 'Aussie bludger'

Now the carpenter says he will sinply build another one.

The chippy, an Australian named Andy Marshall, told Fairfax "my mates and I are just gonna go there and build another one".

The 23-year-old had not lived in the tree house for three weeks after he broke a collar bone that left him unable to climb in, Fairfax reported.

He said of the felling "it sucks because it took so much effort."

Clark had earlier expressed satisfaction at cutting the treehouse down.

"There was lots of stuff inside: an air rifle, fresh eggs, butter, other food, a gas cooker, couch, chilly bins, obviously lots of beer . . . and condoms. I'm not sure how many girlfriends he's had up there."

Clark took some of the items home for safe-keeping and said Andy could come around and collect them.

Continued below.

Related Content Queenstown landowner cuts down treehouse of 'Aussie bludger' Queenstown landowner furious over man trespassing and building a tree house on his land Video Watch: Peter Clark fells tree with treehouse on his land

The rest hit the ground.

"Wouldn't it be great to have seen the look on his face when he came back? It was very satisfying.

"Let that be a lesson to these people that just come here and use us and abuse us, like the freedom campers."

Marshall told Fairfax he picked up some of his possessions today.

He said he thought the treehouse was on Department of Conservation land.

- NZ Herald