ENJOY your favourite wine, cocktail or beer now as you may not be drinking alcohol within a generation.

A top scientist said synthetic alcohol called alcosynth will replace real alcohol in just 10 or 20 years.

Professor David Nutt, a former government drugs adviser of Imperial College London, said the man-made liquor will have the same intoxicating effect on us but won't harm our health.

He also believes that cigarettes and tobacco will be entirely replaced by e-cigarettes.

Professor Nutt told International Business Times UK: "In another 10 or 20 years, Western societies won't drink alcohol except on rare occasions.

"Alcosynth will become the preferred drink, in the same way that I can see — almost within a decade now in the Western world — tobacco and cigarettes will disappear as they're replaced by electronic cigarettes."

Alcosynth is said to give you all the pleasurable side effects of alcohol, such as social lubrication, without damaging our bodies.

Professor Nutt and his venture Alcarelle are currently bidding for $12 million of investment to bring low-calorie, hangover-free and synthetic alcohol to British, US, EU or Canadian markets.