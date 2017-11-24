The Roman Catholic Brothers of the St Mary Mission in Meeanee were a resourceful lot.

Not only did they master and pioneer the art of wine making in Hawke's Bay, but also became significant contributors to astronomy through the observatory they built in Meeanee.

The prime mover of the observatory was Marist brother Dr David Kennedy, and his first objective was to photograph Daniel's comet in 1907, and later Halley's comet.

David was born in Christchurch in 1862, and was identified for his intellect at a young age, so he was sent at age 12 to St Mary's School in Ireland, where he excelled as a pupil.

His parents remained in Christchurch, but his correspondence to them indicated he was not upset at being sent halfway around the world.

He would also attend Catholic University School and Royal University College, where he graduated with a science and maths degree.

David then studied for the priesthood and Doctor of Divinity in Rome in the 1880s.

He wrote a text book on mechanics while in Europe so he could afford to buy a telescope from the royalties.

His link to Meeanee began in 1893 when he was sent to conduct a training school as a professor of dogmatic theology.

Armed with his telescope, David would enthuse his students with the wonders of the celestial universe, and perhaps was more enthused about these heavens over his theology duties.

Around 1907 he bought a more powerful telescope, requiring a purpose-built observatory.

This novel building with a dome-shaped roof which opened to the sky became an instant attraction for many in Hawke's Bay who had never seen anything like it.

The first photographs taken from the observatory were those of Daniel's comet in late 1907, and these, along with others of the Milky Way, the sun, moon and Southern Cross, were produced in an album by the Marist Order.

In October 1909, David photographed Halley's comet, but the image was too faint. Increasing the exposure time from one and a half to two and a half hours the next night produced a clearer image.

In 1910 when Halley's comet became visible to the naked eye, the country was enthralled.

And at the centre of Halley's comet fever and releasing press releases with descriptions of its observations was the Meeanee observatory.

Two of Dr David Kennedy's pupils, Joseph Cullen and Ignatius von Gottfried, photographed Halley's comet during 1910. (David Kennedy was transferred to St Patrick's College in 1910, hence his not being there to photograph the comet).

While there was a fascination with the comet, the superstitious were alarmed when, in England, King Edward died at the time.

Julius Caesar was assassinated about the time of the appearance of a comet, attaching alarm to one's appearance as being bad news for kings.

For his efforts in photographing Halley's comet, David Kennedy was made a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society based in London.

He was a member of two other such groups, who also recognised his achievements.

By September 1910 the comet had made its way behind the sun, and the Meeanee observatory said this was the last to be seen of the comet for another 75 years (it appeared again in 1986, and is due for another appearance in mid-2061).

The photographs taken at the Meeanee observatory were of such quality that Nasa purchased copies of Halley's comet images for their publication atlas of Halley's Comet 1910.

Dr David Kennedy passed away aged 72 in Palmerston North. His funeral took place in Wellington, and many tributes were paid to this remarkable man, including that he was the first to discover the reappearance of Halley's comet in 1909.

• I am researching a story about the Wahaparata Stream. If anybody knows anything of its history, could they contact me on my email or 027 4521 056

• Michael Fowler (mfhistory@gmail.com) is an EIT accounting lecturer, and in his spare time a recorder of Hawke's Bay's history.