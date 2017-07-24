New research shows that ancient humans had sex with non human species.

According to a study conducted by Omer Gokcumen, an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Buffalo, ancient humans had intercourse with a "ghost species" of "proto human".

Gokcumen explains that humans are only one member of a broader species named "hominins".

The research found that humans had sex with other members of the hominins group.

Gokcumen found "wildly different" genes in DNA of humans living in Sub-Saharan Africa. He believes these genes can be traced back to about 150,000 years ago when ancient humans were breading with this mysterious "ghost species".

This other species is referred to by the scientific community as a "ghost species" as there are no known fossils that can be analysed.

"It seems that interbreeding between different early hominin species is not the exception - it's the norm," Gokcumen said, quoted by the Sun.

"Based on our analysis, the most plausible explanation for this extreme variation is archaic introgression - the introduction of genetic material from a 'ghost' species of ancient hominins."