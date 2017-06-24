A brand of healing stickers that are meant to "re-balance the energy frequency" of the body may be a "major obsession" with staffers at Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website, Goop, but a former NASA scientist says the product is a scam.

Goop is known for touting everything from placing jade eggs in the vagina to the "sex dust" Gwyneth scoops in her morning smoothie, and it's latest must-have product is Body Vibes, a line of "smart stickers embedded with a specific combination of bio-frequencies" meant to treat imbalances, reported Daily Mail.

"Unicorn Skin", "Anti-Anxiety", and "Self Love" are just a few of individual therapies being offered by the brand; however, Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA's human research division, told Gizmodo the pricey stickers, which cost $120 for a 24-pack, are a "load of BS".

Goop explains on it's site that "human bodies operate at an ideal energetic frequency, but everyday stresses and anxiety can throw off our internal balance, depleting our energy reserves and weakening our immune systems".

The lifestyle website's explanation continues: "Body Vibes stickers (made with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut's vitals during wear) come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances."

Although the product was tested by a few Goop employees, it is never clearly stated whether or not the staffers felt that the brand had lived up to its claims.

Instead, the article just warns that a some staffers ended up with marks on their skin after wearing the stickers for the prescribed three-day period.

According to Body Vibes' site, the company uses "an exclusive material originally developed for NASA", noting 'this waterproof, carbon fiber compound can hold specific frequency charges that naturally stimulate the human body's receptors".

However, when Gizmodo contacted Shelhamer to ask about the claim, he said that NASA space suits are not lined with carbon material, and even if they were, it wouldn't be for the purpose monitoring vital signs.

"Wow," he told the site. "What a load of BS this is."

In addition to calling the premise of the product "snake oil", he questioned why stickers left marks on the body when they are supposed to promote healing.

Goop later pulled the NASA claim in its piece, explaining to Daily Mail Online in a statement that they've gone back to the company to inquire about the claim.

"As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop.

"Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation. We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured.

"Based on the statement from NASA, we've gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification."

Body Vibes co-founders Leslie Kritzer explained on the company's site that she was first introduced to bio-frequency technology when her husband was given a "non-chemical frequency patch" to manage the pain of his Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Leslie recommended the product to her business partner Madison De Clercq, and they eventually teamed up with Richard Eaton of AlphaBio Centrix, a biotech company that sells "BioEnergy Patches" and "Health Pendants", to create a line of fashionable, wearable smart stickers.

Gizmodo also reached out to Eaton, who said that most of the research that has been collected on the product is "confidential" and being "held as company private information".

However, he did say without going into detail that he had "found a way to tap into the human body's bio-frequency".

Body Vibes later released a statement apologizing for the controversy, explaining the company's engineer was "misinformed by a distributor" about the material.

"We apologize to NASA, Goop, our customers and our fans for this communication error. We never intended to mislead anyone," the company told Daily Mail Online in an email.

"We have learned that our engineer was misinformed by a distributor about the material in question, which was purchased for its unique specifications. We regret not doing our due diligence before including the distributor's information in the story of our product.

"However, the origins of the material do not anyway impact the efficacy of our product.

Body Vibes remains committed to offering a holistic lifestyle tool and we stand by the quality and effectiveness of our product."

Of course, Goop isn't the only site that has tested out the stickers. Body Vibes was also recently recommended by Cameron Diaz's lifestyle website.