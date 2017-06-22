



Police graduate for North





One new constable is to serve in Northland after the latest graduation of 59 police officers today. The new constables come from diverse backgrounds, with several achievements behind them. Many have represented New Zealand in various sports, with one new constable having played rugby for Croatia, and others have served in the New Zealand Army before joining the police. Others have qualifications in psychology, criminology, intelligence analysis, zoology, exercise science and a vast range of other fields. Waitemata district will get 10 constables, Auckland 11 and Wellington and Waikato will get nine each. The rest will be spread across New Zealand.

School gets kapa haka grant

Whangarei Primary School has received $4,515 from the Mazda Foundation to buy new kapa haka uniforms so more students can join the group. The school is one of two Northland entities to receive donations as part of the foundation's first funding round for 2017. More than $60,000 was donated to 30 individuals and community groups nationwide. Surf Life Saving Northern Region received $523.25 to replace four safety helmets for its lifeguards who often operate in extreme conditions in hazardous coastal areas.

Fundraising run

A member of Whangarei Parkrun will be completing continuous circuits of the Hatea Loop from Friday night until Saturday morning to raise money for charity. Kirsty Hamlin will start at 5.30pm tomorrow and go for 15 hours until 8.30am on Saturday, with a few friends to help light the way. The darkness is an analogy to enduring and recovering from depression, illness and times of hardship. She is raising money for Youthline and the Mental Health Foundation of NZ as part of the Auckland Marathon Charity Heroes initiative.

Kaitaia GeoCamp in award finals

Last year's GNS Science GeoCamp in Kaitaia is a finalist in the Community Initiative of the Year category of the Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards. The winner will be announced at a function in Auckland on August 9.

Hip-hop dancers on show

Hip-hop dancers from all over the Far North will show what they've learned in an eight-week workshop when they perform an end-of-term concert at Kerikeri's Turner Centre Plaza tomorrow, with special guests the Diamond Divas Dance Crew. The Demonstrate Da Flow show starts at 6.30pm, doors opening 6pm, tickets ($10, families $35) at the door.