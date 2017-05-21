Sleep study to help Kiwi kids with ASD

A just-funded study aims to tackle sleep problems making life tougher for a growing number of Kiwi kids with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

It is estimated Kiwis with ASD now number around 65,000 - equivalent to the population of Nelson - and up to 83 per cent of children affected by it experience sleep disturbances, which can grow worse over time without effective treatment.

Sleep disruptions such as delayed sleep onset and frequent and prolonged night-time awakenings could have a heavy impact on how children function during the day and within their families.

Such sleep problems were also linked with a poorer quality of life, learning and cognitive functioning, along with a host of other problems like obesity, diabetes, mood disorders and substance abuse.

In a new study, a team of psychologists led by University of Canterbury researcher Dr Laurie McLay will investigate the use of functional behavioural assessment to develop individualised, comprehensive sleep treatments for children with ASD.

Although the sleep problems were complex in origin, McLay said there was evidence to suggest there was a learned component that required behavioural solutions.

"There are poorly understood biochemical differences in children with autism, such as irregular melatonin production and secretion, however, pharmacological strategies like melatonin and sedative medications only offer partial solutions," she said.

"There is a large, treatable behavioural component to the sleep problem that becomes entwined with the parental behaviours that can unintentionally exacerbate it."

For the three-year study, awarded a $160,000 grant from the Health Research Council, the team will recruit Kiwi children between 3 and 18 who have been formally diagnosed with ASD and whose parents have reported sleep disturbances.

Continued below.

Related Content Second mystery in million-dollar theft of Lindauer paintings from Auckland gallery How the brain changes when we learn to read Overseas students 'untapped opportunity' for regions

The council's chief executive, Professor Kath McPherson, said the results from the study could significantly improve the effectiveness of clinical treatments for sleep disturbances in children with ASD.

But she said it could also have further general benefits "given that sleep problems in children with ASD have a major impact on their daytime behaviour, the severity of their ASD symptoms, and the wellbeing of their parents and families".

Also among 13 people awarded emerging researcher first grants is University of Waikato psychology lecturer Dr Jaimie Veale, who will carry out a transgender health survey to uncover the extent transgender people experience stigma, discrimination, violence and barriers to accessing healthcare.

Her $238,000 study will then look at how these experiences were related to health outcomes.

Veale said overseas research had uncovered notable health inequalities faced by transgender people, yet little research had been conducted in New Zealand to date.

Her project would also explore the extent to which healthcare and social support - including support from family, transgender people and the wider community - buffered the negative impacts of stigma and related experiences.

The project would include a transgender community advisory group and link in closely with health professionals who work with transgender people.

- NZ Herald