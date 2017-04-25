Watch live: NASA launches super pressure balloon in Wanaka

A stadium-sized balloon launch conducted by Nasa is going ahead in Wanaka after seven failed attempts.

Nasa will be conducting a super-pressure balloon test flight from Wanaka on a planned 100-day journey.

If the weather is conducive, lift-off is scheduled between 9.30am and 11.30am.

It will be the eighth scheduled launch attempt.

The balloon inflates to 18.8 million cubic feet, about the size of Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The balloon is made from polyethylene film, which is similar in appearance and thickness to the type used for sandwich bags, but stronger and more durable.

After launch the balloon will ascend to an altitude of 33.5 kilometres where the stratospheric winds will propel it at speeds of at least 100 knots through the heating and cooling of the day-night cycle on a weeks-long journey around the Southern Hemisphere, said Debbie Fairbrother, Nasa's Balloon Programme Office chief.

Unfavourable weather conditions meant the last seven attempts to launch the balloon had been unsuccessful.

The balloon will be collecting scientific data from what NASA describes as "near space".

