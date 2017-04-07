Award-winning images that bring science to life

By Alex Robertson

If you thought science is all Bunsen burners and test tubes, the Wellcome Awards will give you a new perspective on the world.

Celebrating 20 years of showcasing the art of science, the works include a broad range of cutting-edge artistic and scientific techniques than ever before. From photography and illustration to super-resolution microscopy and medical scans, the images use a variety of methods to capture the imagination and bring complex concepts to life.

This year's award-winning images include a beautiful illustration of Nobel laureate and neurobiologist Rita Levi-Montalcini, a glimpse at the intricate system of blood vessels inside an African Grey Parrot and a fascinating visualisation of Twitter conversations about breast cancer.

The awards were made in London last month and are currently displayed in a touring exhibition around the UK, Europe and Africa

- NZ Herald