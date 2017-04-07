12:23pm Sat 8 April
Award-winning images that bring science to life

By Alex Robertson

If you thought science is all Bunsen burners and test tubes, the Wellcome Awards will give you a new perspective on the world.

Wellcome Image Awards 2017 Blood vessels of the African grey by Birch and Echols
Wellcome Image Awards 2017 Blood vessels of the African grey by Birch and Echols

Celebrating 20 years of showcasing the art of science, the works include a broad range of cutting-edge artistic and scientific techniques than ever before. From photography and illustration to super-resolution microscopy and medical scans, the images use a variety of methods to capture the imagination and bring complex concepts to life.

Wellcome Image Awards 2017 Rita Levi-Montalcini by Daria Kirpach
Wellcome Image Awards 2017 Rita Levi-Montalcini by Daria Kirpach
Wellcome Image Awards 2017 #breastcancer Twitter connections by Clarke, Arnett and Burns
Wellcome Image Awards 2017 #breastcancer Twitter connections by Clarke, Arnett and Burns

This year's award-winning images include a beautiful illustration of Nobel laureate and neurobiologist Rita Levi-Montalcini, a glimpse at the intricate system of blood vessels inside an African Grey Parrot and a fascinating visualisation of Twitter conversations about breast cancer.

Wellcome Image Awards 2017 Overall winner Stickman - The Vicissitudes of Crohn's by Spooky Pooka
Wellcome Image Awards 2017 Overall winner Stickman - The Vicissitudes of Crohn's by Spooky Pooka

The awards were made in London last month and are currently displayed in a touring exhibition around the UK, Europe and Africa

The Julie Dorrington special award Winner Intraocular lens 'iris clip' by Mike Bartley, Wellcome Awards 2017
The Julie Dorrington special award Winner Intraocular lens 'iris clip' by Mike Bartley, Wellcome Awards 2017

- NZ Herald

