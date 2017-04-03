University of Otago scientist set out to figure out if Nessie the Loch Ness Monster exists

A New Zealand scientist is to DNA test the waters of Loch Ness in another bid to determine once and for all if Nessie exists.

Professor Neil Gemmell will look for traces of unusual DNA by gathering water samples from the Scottish loch before analysing them using police forensic techniques.

Professor Gemmell, of the University of Otago, said he thinks this could solve the monster mystery, according to the Daily Mail.

"We use environmental DNA to monitor marine biodiversity. From a few litres of water we can detect thousands of species," he said.

"All large organisms lose cells as they move through their environment. New genomic technology is sensitive enough to pick this up and we can use comparisons to databases that span the majority of known living things.

"If there was anything unusual in the loch these DNA tools would be likely to pick up that evidence."

Nessie researcher Roland Watson, 54, said he was not aware of anyone doing a DNA test before.

But he added: "There are some monster supporters who would not care about the result because they believe it is something paranormal and so wouldn't expect to see any DNA."

Naturalist Adrian Shine is the leader of the Loch Ness Project and has carried out field work on the loch for a host of universities and researchers since 1973. He said he and his team could potentially help gather samples for the study.

"I would be very interested in the results," Shine said.

"We would certainly be able to help getting samples."

Steve Feltham has spent 26 years trying to solve the mystery from his base on the shores of the loch. He said: "If anyone thinks they can identify it; bring them on.

"Anything that gives us more knowledge is to be welcomed."

Feltham also said that he wouldn't give up his hunt even if the study suggested there was nothing there.

"I can guarantee you someone would see something the next day," he said.

Dores Community Council chairwoman Ella Macrae said she would be interested in the study but said the results won't change the popularity of the myth.

"The mystery will still be spoken about in decades to come when this study is done," Macrae said.

"I don't think they will ever get to the bottom of it."

- Daily Mail