State of the lakes meeting tonight

A state of our lakes presentation is on at the Energy Events Centre tonight. Photo/File
The Rotorua/Te Arawa Lakes Programme and Bay of Plenty Regional Council is hosting a State of Our Lakes science presentation at the Energy Events Centre tonight.

Lakes management and restoration manager Professor David Hamilton is presenting his farewell lecture.

Other speakers are Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Strategy group chairman Sir Toby Curtis, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, regional council chairman Doug Leeder and Lake Water Quality Society chairman Don Atkinson.

The event runs 6-8pm.

For more details and to register visit www.rotorualakes.co.nz.

