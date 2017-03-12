The most stunning shots of New Zealand from space

Nasa's footage of New Zealand from space is a beautiful thing.
Here we recall the best shots of the country from astronauts, satellites and the International Space Station, proving NZ is not only a beautiful country on the ground but it also looks incredible from the sky.
Banks Peninsula
Ignazio Manani's fly by
The International Space Station spots a rocket over New Zealand
Mt Taranaki - A perfect circle
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared this photo from the International Space Station.
Tim Peake's view from space
New Zealand looking stunning in the sunshine! #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/JDUoaZHB5w— Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) February 4, 2016
Astronauts work on the International Space Station
New Zealand: One week in September
Nasa released time-lapse footage of the North and South Islands recorded during a week in September last year.
Note the hypnotic nature of wind funnelling between the islands, sea fog and cloud movement.