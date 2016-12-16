11:25pm Thu 22 December
A brewery is promising the best beer of your life thanks to a personalised test using your DNA

By Margi Murphy

Would you pay $44,000 for a beer? Photo / 123RF
A brewery is promising the best beer of your life thanks to a personalised test using your DNA.

Punters will have a batch of beer whipped up according to their genetic code - for the sum of $44,000.

They simply complete a spit test, which is sent to a lab at personal genetics company 23andMe.

The test will determine whether you prefer things sweet or bitter.

It picks up on propylthiouracil - a chemical similar to the bitter compounds found in cabbage, raw broccoli, coffee, tonic water and dark beers.

Within weeks, customers are invited in for a one-to-one session with Meantime Brewery's MasterBrewer, who will work to create the tastiest brew around.

Once they've come up with the ultimate recipe, customers can name their beer and have it hand delivered straight to their door.

Punters can even get kegs shipped to their local pub for an extra cost.

Ciaran Giblin, MasterBrewer, first came up with the idea of creating a beer tailored for one person after dreaming up his own ultimate beer.

"Having been aware of the potential of at-home genetic mapping, I sent a simple saliva sample to 23andMe; the results gave me the tools I needed to develop a recipe based on the elements my senses are most attuned to enjoy," he said.

Meantime's Brewmaster, Ciaran Giblin, is the first brewer to brew a beer dictated by his own DNA. Photo / Supplied / News.com.au
And his pale ale has been a hit.

Following the successful test brew, his recipe will soon be available as a seasonal brew from The Meantime Tasting Rooms in Greenwich.

This story first appeared on The Sun.

- news.com.au

