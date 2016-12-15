Watch: Where have Kaikoura's crayfish gone?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Niwa marine ecology technician Mark Fenwick was recently working off the coast of Marlborough, participating in survey work to determine the impacts of November 14's 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the crayfish fishery.

The boat he was on launched from Ward Beach, about 10 minutes from Seddon where the offshore landscape has totally changed.

Fenwick thought he was there at low tide but the tide was about three-quarters in.

Platforms of rock were uplifted by the earthquake in places where crayfishers used to set their pots.

They are now having to relearn where the crayfish have gone.

This is what he saw.

- NZ Herald