1:12am Fri 23 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Watch: Where have Kaikoura's crayfish gone?

Niwa marine ecology technician Mark Fenwick was recently working off the coast of Marlborough, participating in survey work to determine the impacts of November 14's 7.8 magnitude earthquake on the crayfish fishery.

The boat he was on launched from Ward Beach, about 10 minutes from Seddon where the offshore landscape has totally changed.

Aerial photographs taken 15 November 2016 showing tectonic uplift of the sea bed of between 2 and 2.5 metres north of Kaikoura.
Aerial photographs taken 15 November 2016 showing tectonic uplift of the sea bed of between 2 and 2.5 metres north of Kaikoura.

Fenwick thought he was there at low tide but the tide was about three-quarters in.

Platforms of rock were uplifted by the earthquake in places where crayfishers used to set their pots.

They are now having to relearn where the crayfish have gone.

This is what he saw.

Video

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Dec 2016 01:12:21 Processing Time: 452ms