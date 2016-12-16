Babies with three parents now a possibility

By Sarah Knapton

Clinics in Britain can now apply to create three parent babies after the fertility watchdog gave the final approval for the procedure.

The fertility technique, which was developed by British scientists, allows doctors to replace an egg's defective mitochondrial DNA with healthy DNA from a female donor to prevent children suffering debilitating conditions such as muscular dystrophy.

It is controversial because it would result in babies born with the DNA of three people - and effectively, two mothers.

Yet despite concerns, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) today said the procedure could go ahead when all other options, like screening, have proved futile.

IVF clinics can start applying for permission immediately and after gaining a licence, could begin practising the new procedure early next year, with the first babies potentially being born around Christmas 2017.

Newcastle University, which pioneered the technique said it would be submitting its application for a licence within 24 hours. after lining up several women who already want the procedure. They have also asked for healthy women under 35 years old to consider donating their eggs for the treatment.

Prof Sir Doug Turnbull, Director of the Wellcome Centre for Mitochondrial Research at Newcastle University said: "We are delighted by today's decision as it paves the way offering mitochondrial donation as part of an NHS-funded package of care for families affected by mitochondrial DNA disease.

"In Newcastle, we will be aiming to treat up to 25 carefully selected patients a year with the mitochondrial donation technique as a clinical risk reduction treatment. We will also provide long term follow up of any children born."

The technique involves transplanting nuclear DNA - which contains all the characteristics which make up a person - from a fertilised egg into a donated egg which contains healthy mitochondria, or alternatively removing the damaged DNA from an egg and replacing it with healthy mitochondria.

Mitochondria act as the batteries of the cells giving energy and if they do not work properly it prevents normal development. Scientists believe that it could offer hope for around 150 women a year, a dozens of women are thought to have already expressed interest in the procedure.

The UK is the first country to legalise the procedure, although earlier this year the first baby was born using mitochondrial replacement in Mexico, where there are no laws preventing it.

However critics said the technique was 'dangerous', needless and 'ethically reckless'

Dr David King, director of the secular pro-choice watchdog group, Human Genetics Alert, said: "This decision, to approve experiments on babies, using this dangerous and medically unnecessary technology risks all our children's futures. It opens the door to designer babies.

"Throughout the process, the campaigners for approval of this technology have relied on shameless emotional blackmail and scientific misrepresentations, and simply ignored the strong majority of people opposed to the technology in the public consultation.

"It is distressing when scientists, the people who we trust because they are supposedly dedicated to facts and evidence, behave like any other bunch of spin doctors. "

However most of the scientific community welcomed the announcement saying families had already waited too long for the treatment.

"This is wonderful news for families who have, in some cases, waited years or even generations for the chance of having a healthy baby," said Prof Frances Flinter, Consultant of and Professor in Clinical Genetics at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

"Mitochondrial disorders can be very serious, progressive conditions and some couples know that they will never be able to have a healthy child of their own without trying this new therapeutic approach."

Prof Sir Mark Walport, Government Chief Scientific Adviser, added: "I welcome this careful and considered assessment by the HFEA. The UK leads the world in the development of new medical technologies. This decision demonstrates that, thanks to organisations like the HFEA, we also lead the world in our ability to have a rigorous public debate around their adoption."

Charities representing people who suffer from mitochondrial disease also said the decision was good news for families.

Mr Robert Meadowcroft, CEO of Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: "We know of many women who have faced heartache and tragedy, and the sorrow of stillbirths, while trying to start their own family, and this decision gives them new hope and choice for the first time.

"We recognise this approach is not without some uncertainty, and, in any trial, success cannot be guaranteed. However, it is important that women are able to make informed choices by understanding the risks and the potential benefits."

However others urged more caution.

Dr Trevor Stammers, Senior Lecturer In Bioethics, St Mary's University: "Though the HFEA, as expected, has given what they consider a "cautious go ahead" to three parent IVF today, a truly cautious approach would wait to see if the first child already born in Mexico using the technique of egg repair, remains well.

"The technique is experimental and caution would surely warrant waiting to see if the boy stays free of disease in view of the risk of the diseased mitochondria inevitably carried over from the birth mother multiplying in the cells of the supposedly healthy child.

"There is also no mention in today's announcement as to whether the application to use the technique will only apply to male children. If girls are born the risk of transmission of the disease to future generations still remains a real possibility. Parents considering using the procedure need to know about the considerable risks as well the potential for success."

