PARIS (AP) — Center Mathieu Bastareaud will captain France against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after regular skipper Guilhem Guirado was ruled out because of a right knee injury.

Guirado was replaced at hooker by Adrien Pelissie among three changes to the side which beat England 22-16 last weekend in Paris.

Cedate Gomes Sa also starts at tighthead prop in place of Rabah Slimani, who was relegated to the bench. Slimani was penalized three times in the scrum during the win over England.

Gael Fickou was also on the wing, and Benjamin Fall repositioned at fullback.

France is after a third straight win in Cardiff following victories over Italy and England.

___

France : Benjamin Fall, Gael Fickou, Mathieu Bastareaud (captain), Geoffrey Doumayrou, Remy Grosso, Francois Trinh-Duc, Maxime Machenaud ; Marco Tauleigne, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Cedate Gomes Sa, Adrien Pelissie, Jefferson Poirot. Reserves: Camille Chat, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Bernard Le Roux, Mathieu Babillot, Baptiste Couilloud, Lionel Beauxis, Geoffrey Palis.