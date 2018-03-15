Coach Scott Robertson has made two changes to his run-on team for the Crusaders' Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Coming off last week's 29-19 loss to the Hurricanes, and with an injury-depleted squad, the Crusaders will field an unchanged forward pack, with Robertson opting to tweak only his back line.

Mitchell Drummond and Bryn Hall will rotate this week, with Hall taking a spot on the bench and Drummond to wear the No. 9 jersey in what will be his 50th game for the Crusaders.

The only other change sees Tim Bateman step in to the starting line up at second five-eighth in place of Ryan Crotty, out after suffering a head knock against the Hurricanes. Captain Sam Whitelock also came off the field last week after failing a concussion test, but has recovered to be named in the side.

Robertson said his squad were looking forward to taking on the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"We love these derby games against our neighbours in Dunedin.

"The boys have prepared well, they're really clear and looking forward to what is going to be a great battle on Saturday night," he said.

The defending champions opened this season's campaign with solid wins over the Chiefs and the Stormers before falling to the Hurricanes in Wellington last week.

They sit second in the New Zealand conference, on the same points as the Canes, with the Highlanders just a point back in third.

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Tim Bateman, George Bridge, Mitchell Hunt, Mitchell Drummond, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett.

Reserves: Manasa Mataele, Mike Delany, Bryn Hall, Billy Harmon, Luke Romano, Oliver Jager, Chris King, Ben Funnell.

