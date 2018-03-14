Now this is how you hype your team up ahead of a rugby game.

World Rugby released a video today of the Spanish rugby side preparing for their Rugby Europe Championship clash against Germany in the weekend.

You can't help but feel like getting your boots on and taking to the field after watching the passion from one Spanish player, known as the Lions, talking up his troops before the game.

"Boys, today people say: This is the Lions' first final. The truth is that in two years we have played many finals and every single time we have won," a Spanish player tells his team.

Advertisement

"We have won because we have played not as a team, but as a family. Because here we don't care which players we have in front of us, no, we care about the brothers beside us."

"That's how we always won, that's how we will win today. Today we continue to write the history of Spanish rugby, our history, come on Lions," he finishes.

Spain went onto win the game 84-10.

Spain will head into the final round of the Europe Championship knowing that victory over Belgium in Brussels on Saturday will secure them the Europe 1 spot in Pool A in Japan alongside Ireland, Scotland, hosts Japan and the Play-off Winner qualifier.