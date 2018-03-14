Montpellier's runaway victory over Racing 92 over the weekend was marred by a bizarre pre-match punch-up ... between teammates of the French Top14 leaders.
TV cameras caught Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis and French prop Mohamed Haouas exchanging a series of punches during the warm-up for the match against former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter's team.
With forwards coach Nathan Hines looking on, the pair had to be separated by teammates.
The reason for the bust-up is still not known.
Departing All Black Lima Sopoaga shared the incident on Twitter.
The incident didn't have much of an impact on the result, however, with Montpellier thrashing Racing 41-3 with Jan Serfontein, Nico Janse van Rensburg, Timoci Nagusa, and Louis Picamoles all scoring against their title rivals.
Du Plessis has been in trouble over his ill-discipline before - famously being red-carded by French referee Romain Poite for his hit on Carter in a test at Eden Park in 2013.
The card was later removed from the burly hooker's record.
