Montpellier's runaway victory over Racing 92 over the weekend was marred by a bizarre pre-match punch-up ... between teammates of the French Top14 leaders.

TV cameras caught Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis and French prop Mohamed Haouas exchanging a series of punches during the warm-up for the match against former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter's team.

With forwards coach Nathan Hines looking on, the pair had to be separated by teammates.

The reason for the bust-up is still not known.

Departing All Black Lima Sopoaga shared the incident on Twitter.

Fighting your own team before a game 😂😂😂😂😂🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BKuuFqqSMt — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) March 11, 2018

The incident didn't have much of an impact on the result, however, with Montpellier thrashing Racing 41-3 with Jan Serfontein, Nico Janse van Rensburg, Timoci Nagusa, and Louis Picamoles all scoring against their title rivals.

Du Plessis has been in trouble over his ill-discipline before - famously being red-carded by French referee Romain Poite for his hit on Carter in a test at Eden Park in 2013.

Du Plessis was sent off for this tackle on Dan Carter in 2013. Photo / Getty

The card was later removed from the burly hooker's record.

