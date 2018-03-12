Having 19 All Blacks from the Crusaders and Highlanders mingle on national team duty only days from what will be a high-octane New Zealand derby in Dunedin is one compromise as coach Steve Hansen prepares for the visit of France in June, and it won't be the last.

It is a case of everyone - players, coaches, franchises, and even New Zealand Rugby - having to give up something as Super Rugby's unwieldy June test window is negotiated for the last time, and Hansen, in Christchurch yesterday for a "foundation day" for his South Island-based players, said his employers would eventually be hit in the pocket as a result.

Rather than invite about 50 players in the All Blacks frame to two three-day camps in late May, which would disadvantage their Super Rugby franchises further, Hansen will name a squad of 32 some time before the first in Auckland which starts on May 20.

The All Blacks play three tests against France starting at Eden Park on June 9.

That means New Zealand Rugby will have to pay all 32 players for their time as official squad members, and cough up more for those called into the squad to cover for the almost inevitable injuries.

"Everyone has to take a hit," Hansen said before meetings with his players at the Christchurch Rugby Club. "The rugby union itself has to take one, and by that I mean with the three-day camps we are going to name the All Blacks early.

"And therefore they [NZ Rugby] will have to pay for them to be assembled, and so forth. We didn't want to take 50 players out of Super Rugby at that point, it just wouldn't have worked; so we are just taking those that are going to be in the squad."

The other issue with naming a squad early is that he could lose more players to the rigours of Super Rugby which has already taken a big toll on the New Zealand franchises, especially when they play each other.

"It gives you a high risk of naming someone that will be injured in one of the derbies over the next few weeks," Hansen said. "There's always a downside, but the downside of that is New Zealand Rugby have to pay for that player and then pay for another one. That's the price they're paying.

"Everyone's having to make adjustments."

Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty, the Crusaders captain and vice-captain respectively, did not join the All Blacks yesterday due to concussion injuries suffered in their team's 29-19 defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Hansen said they had been examined by the team doctor and had been given the day off and, with All Blacks skipper Kieran Read yet to make a comeback following back surgery - he's due to return in April - injuries will again play a big part in his selections.

"I'm concerned all the time about injuries but that's part of our game," he said. "We used 21 replacements last year ourselves. That was a record number. It's a physical game we're playing and when you start playing derbies right from the get-go there's no more physical game than that."

France's 22-16 Six Nations victory over England in Paris highlighted the threat they pose and for Hansen the Tricolors' win was no surprise.

"France are a side that as we well know that can turn up or turn off and if they turn up they're extremely difficult to play," he said.

"They're big, athletic and skilful and they've got a number of people out so they're only going to get better."

All Blacks training schedule

Foundationdays

Yesterday: Christchurch

(South Island players)

March20: Auckland (NI)

April16: Christchurch (SI)

April 23: Wellington (NI)

Preparation camps

May 20-22: Auckland

May 27-29: Christchurch