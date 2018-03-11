Using a celebrity for the last instalment of The Bachelorette worked so well there are rumours Australian Channel 10 has decided to go down the same path for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Sophie Monk managed a solid six-month relationship with publican Stu Laundy following her stint on the reality TV show and now former Australian rugby player Nick Cummins may have the chance to find love with reports claiming he is set to star as Australia's most high profile single man.

If that's the case Channel 10 will be hoping the "Honey Badger" is a ratings winner but there's a big problem with him — the network may need to consider subtitles for every episode, news.com.au reports.

The 30-year-old larrikin is famous for his thick Aussie twang, use of rhyming slang and penchant for speaking using phrases the rest of the world has never heard before.

His interviews during his impressive playing career have made him an Australian cult hero. Cummins played 87 games for the now defunct Western Force in the Super Rugby competition after debuting in 2008 and wore the Wallabies jersey 15 times, spending most of his time on the wing.

Cummins also played for the Coca Cola Red Sparks in Japan, giving up the chance to continue his Wallabies career when he left the Force on compassionate grounds. He headed to Asia because he could earn more money there than at home, which he used to help support his family as his father was treated for cancer.

The likeable star also represented Australia's rugby sevens team, competing at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and played amateur rugby in Norway in 2016. But he's now semi-retired, yet to play any professional matches since 2016.

Now often appearing on our screens spruiking products like Tradies Undies, Cummins may be set for even more airtime. But again, understanding him will be difficult.

Here are some of his best one-liners translated for you. In case he whips any of them out in front of some lucky ladies, you'll know exactly what he's talking about.

QUOTE: "I was running around like I stole something there when I got on, cooking up a bit."

TRANSLATION: "I had a lot of energy when the coach kindly gave me the opportunity to get on the field."

QUOTE: "I sound like I've been bloody whacked in the Niagara Falls."

TRANSLATION: "My voice sounds as if someone or something has collected with my groin area."

QUOTE: "I was busier than a one armed bricklayer in Baghdad."

TRANSLATION: "I had a lot of work on my plate."

QUOTE: "You gave a lot of pill to the Badge ... which was good of you."

TRANSLATION: "You passed the ball to me several times ... that was very considerate."

QUOTE: "The boys were on it like seagulls at a tip."

TRANSLATION: "My colleagues displayed exceptional enthusiasm."

QUOTE: "Sweatin' like a gypsy with a mortgage, actually."

TRANSLATION: "He was perspiring in a manner comparable to that of a poor individual who owes a great debt."

QUOTE: "I just saw the line, pinned me ears back and ended up bagging a bit of meat in the corner there, which was tops!"

TRANSLATION: "I caught sight of the tryline, accelerated to the very limit of my ability and managed to score, which was pleasing."

QUOTE: "Lucky for me every bugger fell over and I got a gig."

TRANSLATION: "I was selected in this team because several of my colleagues were injured. That was fortunate for me."

QUOTE: "My old man woke me up in the morning. He was going off like a bag of cats."

TRANSLATION: "Father woke me up in the morning. He was rather excited."

QUOTE: "Last year was a bit, uh, how you goin', but um, nah we're good now."

TRANSLATION: "Our standard of play was below par last year, but we will do better this time."

QUOTE: "Yeah mate, it's bloody outstanding, you know. That bloody sea of blue, just gets right up ya and gives ya the strength."

TRANSLATION: "My friend, it's lovely to compete at one's home stadium. Those blue-clad spectators inspire one to play well."

QUOTE: "If I end up gettin' a gig, mate I'll be going off like a cut snake."

TRANSLATION: "Should the coaching staff permit me to play, I will be most excited."

QUOTE: "Yeah look, there's a couple of big hooahs getting about."

TRANSLATION: "Our team boasts several extremely large men."

QUOTE: "You're as tough as woodpecker lips."

TRANSLATION: "You're a rather hardy fellow."

QUOTE: "Yeah mate I bloody was like a rat up a drainpipe in one of them runs there."

TRANSLATION: "I ran particularly fast in one instance."

QUOTE: "He was huffin' and puffin' and, mate he did well, he always does, he's a tough rooster."

TRANSLATION: "My colleague was breathing heavily, but he persevered. He always does, he is very hardy."

QUOTE: "Got a couple of knocks and a whack on the schnoz."

TRANSLATION: "I sustained two blows, in addition to a particularly firm strike which connected with my nose."

QUOTE: "Mate we're just more focused on treading softly and carrying a big stick."

TRANSLATION: "My colleagues and I intend to remain verbally humble while comfortably outplaying our opponents."

QUOTE: "Holy tomorrow. How good? Bloody, you beauty."

TRANSLATION: "Excellent."

QUOTE: "I'm gonna have a truckload of pudding and uh, old mum's good on the cook too so, dad's got the tucker ready over there and mum and dad are gonna work together and form a massive feed and err, I'm gonna come in and dominate it."

TRANSLATION: "I will eat a large volume of pudding. Mother is competent at the culinary art as well. Father has the food ready over there; the two of them shall combine their talents to create a meal of sufficiently impressive proportions, and then I shall devour it."