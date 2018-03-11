The best and worst from Super Rugby's week four action.

FORWARD OF THE WEEK

Akira Ioane - Blues

Ioane's try on the stroke of halftime against the Lions at Ellis Park gave the Blues a little hope and narrowed the gap to 21-10 before his side went onto dominate the second half and, amazingly, win the match. The loose forward was busy throughout and nearly impossible to put down at times. He was a big part of a huge team effort.

BACK OF THE WEEK

Damian Willemse - Stormers

He was part of a losing line-up against the Highlanders, but 19-year-old Damian Willemse was brilliant at first-five for the Stormers. Willemse, who joined the Stormers last season only months after leaving school, has a coolness that belies his age and he's not afraid of the rough stuff either. A bright prospect for the Springboks in a problem position.

COACH KILLER

Lions

Lions coach Swysde Bruin was not happy with his team at halftime despite their big lead over the Blues, so goodness knows how he felt afterwards as he watched the visitors outscore his side 28-7 in the final 18 minutes. The Lions, last year's beaten finalists, looked stunned at the onslaught.

UPS

Blues

Their best away win in many years–certainly the best away under Tana Umaga. They had no right to win this given their problems in getting to Johannesburg and injury issues, and

even less by trailing by 18 points in the second half. Maybe they will be a force this year after all.

Hurricanes

Made light of their travel home from Buenos Aires by smacking the Crusaders in the opening minutes in Wellington and not letting up until they ran out of steam a little in the latter stages. On this form, the Hurricanes are hard to contain and the Crusaders appeared shellshocked in the first quarter.

DOWNS

Lions

Had the game in control and should have done far better against the Blues. Might find this season a bit tougher given they have to play New Zealand teams in the round-robin.

Waratahs

Down 26 points against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires just after the first quarter, there was no way back for the Sydney siders, although to be fair to them, they only lost by 10 points

in the end. Daryl Gibson's team were predictable and passive.