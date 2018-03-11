Italian number eight Sergio Parisse is already rugby's biggest loser but now he's one more test defeat shy of a huge milestone.

Following Italy's 38-14 Six Nations loss to Wales this morning in Cardiff, Parisse now sits on 99 test defeats.

Parisse made his test debut in 2002 and Italy will next week collect an 11th wooden spoon in the Six Nations over that time. Compatriot Martin Castrogiovanni played 119 tests and lost 88, the second most of all-time.

The 34-year-old played his 133rd test today and his 13th against Wales, a side he has only been on the winning side of twice.

Advertisement

Today he passed All Black Keven Mealamu into fifth on the all-time list for most tests played, however the All Blacks hooker only suffered 16 losses in his 132 tests.

All Blacks great Richie McCaw holds the record for most tests played – 148 test, in which he had just 15 test losses.

Parisse's hopes of not cracking the hundred losses lies in next Sunday's clash at home against Scotland – a side he has played 17 times and beaten on five occasions.

His worst record is against England – 14 tests for 14 defeats. He's also experienced 10 straight defeats to Australia and seven against the All Blacks.