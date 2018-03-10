England head coach Eddie Jones fears his side are being left behind at the breakdown after a chastening 22-16 defeat to France allowed Ireland to snatch their NatWest Six Nations title.

Ireland had put themselves in the driving seat with a four-try 28-8 victory over Scotland leaving England needing a bonus-point win of their own in Paris to keep hope of retaining their Six Nations title. Yet a victory, let alone four tries, proved beyond them as England slumped to back-to-back defeats for the first time under Jones.

Many of the problems that afflicted England in their 25-13 defeat to Scotland two weeks ago resurfaced on Saturday at the Stade de France. England were again dominated at the breakdown while they gave up a staggering 16 penalties.

Referee Jaco Peyper also awarded France a penalty try and sent full back Anthony Watson to the sin-bin for his high tackle on France wing Benjamin Fall.

"It is just a tough period for us," Jones said. "Any team that is developing, as we are, you go through these tough periods where the game does not love you. If the game loves us today then we might win the game, but we don't get bounce of ball, we don't get that 50/50 decision and we are in the losers' chair and it is not a very happy place.

"We did not learn quick enough. Why I am not 100 per cent sure. There's no lack of effort. The game is changing a little bit. We are probably slow to adapt to it. We are not adapting to the referee's interpretation at the ruck as well as we should. They are painful lessons at the moment.

"The breakdown's certainly becoming more contestable. There are different interpretations of the ruck that are being refereed and the contest has increased enormously and we're failing to cope with that at the moment and must find ways to cope with it. It's simple as that. It will take some time and won't come quickly."

Scrum-half Maxime Machenaud kicked four penalties and replacement Lionel Beauxis sealed the result with a 78th-minute penalty. England's points came from the boot of Owen Farrell, captaining the side in the absence of Dylan Hartley, and a monster Elliot Daly penalty before Jonny May crossed with six minutes to go to set up a grandstand finish. England, though, fell short to slip to their worst Six Nations return since 2010.

Ireland, who earlier eased past Scotland thanks to tries from Jacob Stockdale (2), Conor Murray and Sean Cronin, will now head to Twickenham on St Patrick's Day seeking to complete their third Grand Slam.

"It's a strange feeling to win the championship with a game to go," Jonathan Sexton, the Ireland fly-half, said. "We know how difficult it will be (to win the Grand Slam). The shoe is on the other foot from last year and I am sure they will be licking their lips."