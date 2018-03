PARIS (AP) — Defending champion England has conceded the Six Nations title after losing to France 22-16 at the Stade de France.

France 22 (Penalty try; Maxime Machenaud 4 penalties, Lionel Beauxis penalty), England 16 (Jonny May try; Owen Farrell conversion, 2 penalties, Elliot Daly penalty). HT: 9-9