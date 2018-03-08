This week on the Out of the Box podcast, Daniel McHardy, Nigel Yalden and Brian Ashby try and figure out why the Blues can't get over the line against New Zealand teams.

They lost yet another NZ derby last weekend against a depleted Chiefs outfit, Nigel has done some digging and figured out when it is that they are falling apart in these games.

The Hurricanes won their first of the year in Argentina and the Crusaders keep rolling against the Stormers at home in Christchurch.

New Zealand's propping stocks have gotten dangerously low with a number of injuries to front rowers all over the country, what's going on there?

This weekend boasts one of the games of the regular season with the Crusaders traveling north to play the Hurricanes in the capital, the guys discuss who should be favored in this game.

The Highlanders and Blues both go head to head with South African opposition as the Blues in particular try to kick start their season.

Listen to the podcast below.