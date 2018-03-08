Growing up in Taranaki, a young Beauden Barrett aspired to one day pull on the black and yellow of the Hurricanes.

In 2011, he was given his chance has been a staple of the side since. Now, this weekend when the side hosts the Crusaders, Barrett will become the 12th player to notch up 100 games for the club.

"Growing up I remember Dad playing for the club so it was always a dream to play a game for the Hurricanes and for it to be my hundredth this weekend is very special," Barrett said.

"I'm not going to let the occasion interfere with what we're there to do…I want to focus on what I'm there to do and that's to play well for the team."

Advertisement

Barrett will bring up his 100th game for the franchise alongside brother Jordie, who will start at fullback again for the side in his second game back from injury. It'll be a family affair in the match, with their brother Scott lining up for the Crusaders.

Beauden Barrett (centre) will play his 100th game for the Hurricanes with his brothers Jordie (left) and Scott (right) on the pitch. Photo / Getty Images.

It'll be a memorable night for prop Ben May as well, as he brings up his 100th Super Rugby match – playing with the Chiefs and Crusaders before donning the Hurricanes jersey.

"It is a big achievement coming from a little town called Murchison. It's just a dream to play this level of footy," May said.

"It couldn't have happened on a bigger game. We've got a far bit on this week so it's just sort of dropped to the back of the mind and try to get things sorted first on the paddock."

After two mediocre performances to start the season, the Hurricanes return to home soil with a big challenge on their hands.

The defending champion Crusaders have started the season where they left off, with back to back wins.

Ben May will play his 100th Super Rugby match this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

While sides tend to lift on their home turf, May said the Hurricanes know they needed to lift their game considerably if they are to match up to the Crusaders.

"We probably haven't played our best footy yet, so it's a big week and a big challenge ahead."

Coach Chris Boyd has named an unchanged starting 15 for the match, with four changes to the bench.

After playing for the team's under-20 squad last weekend, two-test All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua replaces James O'Reilly, Ihaia West returns to replace Jackson Garden-Bachop and Richard Judd replaces Jamie Booth.

The final change could see Marcel Renata make his Hurricanes debut as he comes into the side with young forward Alex Fidow out injured.

Hurricanes: Chris Eves, Ricky Riccitelli, Ben May, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Brad Shields (c), Ardie Savea, Gareth Evans, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Ben Lam, Ngani Laumape, Matt Proctor, Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong, Marcel Renata, Michael Fatialofa, Blade Thompson, Richard Judd, Ihaia West, Vince Aso.