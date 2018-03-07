He might be contracted to England until 2021, but that won't stop the Wallabies from keeping their eye on coach Eddie Jones.

Current head coach Michael Cheika has indicated he will step down from his role with the Wallabies if he does not lead the side to a World Cup title in 2019.

Fox Sports now reports Rugby Australia have already started scouting for his replacement.

Jones has already had a stint at the helm of the Australian side, coaching them from 2001-05 which included a trip to the final of the 2003 World Cup, which they lost to England, as well as the team's last successful Bledisloe Cup campaign.

While he extended his contract with England earlier this year, the 58-year-old has a break clause dependant on the side's 2019 World Cup performance.

Rugby Australia (RA) high-performance manager Ben Whitaker told Fox Sports that Jones was on a list of potential candidates to replace Cheika.

Current Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. Photo / Getty Images.

"I actually worked here with Eddie back in 2003-05 — not that that makes any difference — but you appreciate the skills he's got as a head coach.

"And if he's willing and able — things you'd have to work out — he'd be on the list, probably another dozen would be too."

The 58-year-old Australian took over as England coach after their disappointing 2015 World Cup campaign and has led the side to wins in 24 of 26 tests since taking the reins.

In 2017, he was named World Coach of the Year ahead of All Blacks mentor Steve Hansen.

While they were scouting for a potential replacement, Whitaker and Rugby Australia were also keeping an open mind regarding Cheika's future.

"We'll be talking to Michael right through into the World Cup and beyond, and he will be a part of that process," Whitaker said.

"Sometimes things change and people change their minds."

