The Highlanders are set to officially welcome two new caps to their Super Rugby campaign when they take on the Stormers in Dunedin this Friday.

Strong Fijian winger Tevita Nabura will make his debut when the opening whistle goes, replacing Tevita Li in the No.11 jersey, while loose forward Shannon Frizell is likely to make his debut after being named on the bench.

Frizell was signed by the Highlanders for their 2018 campaign on the back of two strong seasons with Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Strong in the air and with ball in hand, Frizell gives coach Aaron Mauger options off the bench as the 24-year-old is capable of playing in the back row or at lock.

The debutants were two of four changes from the Highlanders squad that claimed an opening-round win over the Blues two weeks ago.

Liam Coltman starts at hooker in place of Ash Dixon who was ruled out due to a back injury. Greg Pleasants-Tate takes the vacant spot on the pine as a result.

Josh Renton also joins the match-day squad, beating out Kayne Hammington for the reserve halfback role.

The Highlanders enter the match against the Stormers fresh off the bye and looking for their second straight win on home soil. While the Stormers come into the match on the back of two losses, Mauger said he was expecting a tough affair.

"The Stormers are a big side so we expect a physical encounter, they are also a dangerous team with ball in hand in open spaces, so we are well aware of those threats and have prepared to meet those challenges," he said.

The match is the third and final of an away trip for the South African side, after visiting the Waratahs in Sydney and the Crusaders in Christchurch over the past fortnight.

Their only win of the season so far came in their opening match against the Jaguares.

Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Liam Coltman, Siate Tokolahi, Jackson Hemopo, Tom Franklin, Liam Squire, Dillon Hunt, Luke Whitelock, Aaron Smith, Lima Sopoaga, Tevita Nabura, Teihorangi Walden, Rob Thompson, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith (c).

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Tyrel Lomax, Shannon Frizell, Elliot Dixon, Josh Renton, Fletcher Smith, Matt Faddes.