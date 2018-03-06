The Crusaders will play in a series Aussie billionaire Andrew Forrest has organised for axed Super Rugby club the Western Force this year.

World Series Rugby will pit seven teams against the Force with the Crusaders slated to play on June 22 in Perth during the international window.

Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Hong Kong, the Rebels and a Japanese team make the other opponents.

There are also dramatic new rules, including a try being worth 10 points and a time frame for scrums and lineouts.

Former Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, who is serving as an adviser, believed an innovative revamp would make the game "faster and more exciting".

"We want to keep the ball in play and really reward the skills," he said.

"There is a real support and groundswell to bring rugby to the forefront, where it was a little time ago.

"If we have to change the game then let's do that because it is a competitive environment here in Australia with all the other sports."

Force chief executive Nick Marvin confirmed negotiations were ongoing for the WSR to be televised on free to air television.

WSR invitational matches in 2018

May 4 v Fiji

May 13 v Tonga

June 9 v Rebels

June 22 v Crusaders

July 13 v Samoa

Aug 10 v Hong Kong

Aug 17 TBA