BAGSHOT, England (AP) — England could be without its regular captain for the trip to France in the Six Nations because Dylan Hartley is struggling with muscle tightness in his leg.

On the day winger Jack Nowell and back-row forward Sam Underhill were ruled out of the match in Paris, England forwards coach Steve Borthwick said Hartley was being monitored after sustaining the injury in training on Monday.

Jamie George would come in at hooker if Hartley fails to recover, and Owen Farrell would likely take over as captain.

Nowell rolled his ankle in training and has returned to his club, Exeter, while Underhill has his big toe trodden in a practice session.

Advertisement

James Haskell could replace Underhill among the replacements and Elliot Daly, fit after ankle and calf problems, is an option on the wing in place of Nowell.

England may have to win in France to keep alive its hopes of a third straight Six Nations title, ahead of a home match against first-place Ireland on the final weekend.