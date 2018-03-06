Welsh rugby player Jonathan Davies had an excuse to sit on the couch and rest up during a snow storm but instead he played the role of local hero.

The British and Irish Lions centre came to the rescue during the snow storm that covered large parts of the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Davies reportedly made 12 trips to and from a hospital in Cardiff with patients, doctors and nurses in his 4x4 vehicle.

Davies has been off the field since badly injuring a foot against Australia last year with the injury expected to keep him out of rugby for the rest of the Northern Hemisphere season.

Casually walking down Cathedral Road to be greeted by a NHS hero @JonFoxDavies offering taxi services to doctors #hero 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Carys Owens (@CarysMynachdy) March 2, 2018

"I didn't get down to training in Llanelli and we have a 'next door' app for the area and my girlfriend put it on that we've got a 4x4 and if anyone needed lifts to and from work the hospital, we were more than happy to help out," Davies told the BBC.

"And then they got in touch with the Heath (University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff).

"It was just taking patients and doctors to and from the hospital and to their homes.

"Basically it was like a taxi service," he added.